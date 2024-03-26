It seems that Pedro Pascal has already finished filming the second season of The Last of Us of HBO. This could suggest that the role of the actor who plays Joel would mirror that of its counterpart video game in The Last of Us: Part II. Obviously to avoid spoilers we can't say more, but we are sure that fans will understand.

Filming on the second season of The Last of Us only began last month, and it was recently reported that filming the first episode should already be concluded. At this point it is reasonable to think that Pascal's reduced role is to be attributed to the narrative of The Last of Us: Part II and that the series therefore don't deviate too much from the original material.

Pascal himself previously reported that filming on the second season was in progress “doing great”but did not provide further details about his role. We remind you that the next season of The Last of Us series will air on HBO in 2025two years after the original series debuted.

Unfortunately we still have no information regarding a release here, but it is likely that the series will be broadcast also in Italy on Sky as already happened with the first season.

However, remember that it has not been confirmed that Pascal has finished filming, so take this information with a pinch of salt.



