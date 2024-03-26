If you're planning a quick getaway to enjoy the Easter holidays, you'll want to know that there is a street in Austin, Texas that has been considered one of the coolest in the worldso going to visit it and enjoy its commercial and cultural offering can be a great alternative these days.

Recently, the magazine Time Out published his list of the 30 coolest streets and avenues on the planet. Its global team of experts participated in its preparation. In this one, East 11th Street in Austin, Texas appeared at No. 3 on their list.

The charm of East 11th Street in Austin, Texas



Located in the east of Austin, Texas, East 11th Street, which is part of the 30 coolest in the world, enjoys great popularity among locals, but it is also a very good alternative for tourists and their families to explore on foot. It has an important commercial offer ranging from small places to eat, charming cafes ideal for eating bruch to bars to get up close and personal with nightlife.

Its shops have their own charm. Photo:Instagram paperboyaustin Share

Are you a fan of meat? You should know that in this place you can find sites specialized in cuts, as well as historical corners from where you can see the lunar towers of Austin and of course, shops to buy the traditional cowboy boots of the region.

To obtain this list that includes other areas of the United States like Chicago's 18th Street in the Pilsen neighborhoodthe panel of specialists considered from small corridors to important arteries in large cities of the world. Each one defended the street more cool of their city, they then narrowed down the selection to create a definitive ranking of the best avenues, streets, alleys and boulevards on the planet, and this is how this year's list came about.