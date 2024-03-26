Recently, the magazine Time Out published his list of the 30 coolest streets and avenues on the planet. Its global team of experts participated in its preparation. In this one, East 11th Street in Austin, Texas appeared at No. 3 on their list.
The charm of East 11th Street in Austin, Texas
Located in the east of Austin, Texas, East 11th Street, which is part of the 30 coolest in the world, enjoys great popularity among locals, but it is also a very good alternative for tourists and their families to explore on foot. It has an important commercial offer ranging from small places to eat, charming cafes ideal for eating bruch to bars to get up close and personal with nightlife.
Are you a fan of meat? You should know that in this place you can find sites specialized in cuts, as well as historical corners from where you can see the lunar towers of Austin and of course, shops to buy the traditional cowboy boots of the region.
