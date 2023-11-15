The Last of Us HBO has garnered great acclaim among critics and the public, so much so that it is in the running for the best video game adaptation award at the TGA and, for this reason, it is logical that there is a lot of enthusiasm behind the preparations for the second season, which will resume the events of The Last of US part 2.

One of the most important characters of the TLOU sequel would make his debut in the series in this new season, filming of which has not yet begun. We are talking about the young one Abby.

Who could it be the interpreter of this character strong and complex? Insiders have already formed an idea on the matter: we report the recent statements by Jeff Sneider.

Several sources tell me that Kaitlyn Dever would be in pole position for the role of Abby in the second season of The Last of Us. The producers said they were convinced by her performance in the recent “No One Will Save You”.

the 26 year old american actress is already well known in the world of the small and big screen thanks to his participation in projects such as Man of the House, Justified, Unbelievable, Dopesick – Declaration of Addiction.

We are waiting for official confirmations from HBO or Neil Druckmann himself: we are still groping in the dark, however, regarding the publication of season 2.