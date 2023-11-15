The number of players Of Cities Skylines 2 on Steam it is dropped by 70% since its launch just three weeks ago. At first reading you might think that there is something wrong. Analyzing the data, if compared with those of the original Cities Skylines, however, it is clear that the new game from Colossal Order and Paradox is recording very normal results. But let’s look at the details.
From a peak of players on Steam equal to 104,697 on launch day, in the last 24 hours Cities Skylines 2 saw a maximum of 23,429 users. Averaging the last four days, the number of Cities Skylines 2 players on Steam is 31,291, just 29.8% of the peak player count reached in October.
In the last four days, therefore, the 70.2% fewer people has played Cities Skylines 2 since launch, which took place just three weeks ago.
Cities Skylines 2’s numbers aren’t strange
This seems like a rather negative figure but when compared with the data from the first Cities SkylinesIn reality, it appears completely normal. Released on March 10, 2015, the previous game reached a peak of 57,421 players. The next available data was from April 1, when Cities 1 saw 26,873 players. Next, the data jumps to April 19th.
If we add the data from April 1st, April 19th, April 20th and April 21st and average it, we get 17,785. This means that only 30.9% of the initial peak of Cities 1 players he was still playing, about a month later. If Cities Skylines 2 lost 70.2% of its players in three weeks, Cities Skylines 1 lost 69.1% in a very similar period of time.
So, what might seem like a dizzying decline that heralds the slow abandonment of Cities Skylines 2, could actually be a ordinary administration situation. The first chapter of the saga proved to be a success, so the data for the second chapter can be seen as potentially positive, if they do not drop further.
Finally, we leave you with our review of Cities: Skylines 2.
#Cities #Skylines #lost #players #Steam #strange