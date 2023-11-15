The number of players Of Cities Skylines 2 on Steam it is dropped by 70% since its launch just three weeks ago. At first reading you might think that there is something wrong. Analyzing the data, if compared with those of the original Cities Skylines, however, it is clear that the new game from Colossal Order and Paradox is recording very normal results. But let’s look at the details.

From a peak of players on Steam equal to 104,697 on launch day, in the last 24 hours Cities Skylines 2 saw a maximum of 23,429 users. Averaging the last four days, the number of Cities Skylines 2 players on Steam is 31,291, just 29.8% of the peak player count reached in October.

In the last four days, therefore, the 70.2% fewer people has played Cities Skylines 2 since launch, which took place just three weeks ago.