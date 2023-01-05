The Last of Usthe TV series HBO extension based on the video game developed by Naughty Dogmaking its debut late next week, so fans needn’t wait long to retrace the adventures of Joel and Ellieinterpreted by Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey. The “The Hollywood Reporter” has published an article on the work, in which the producers, the actors have spoken, and in which there has also been talk of the second season of the TV series.

The first season of The Last of Us will retrace the story of the first chapter of the video game. However, surprises are expected. According to what emerged from the interview, in fact, some elements of the plot will be changed in the TV series, and this will cause great amazement in the fans. Despite this, the show will still remain faithful to the video game as much as possible, to the delight of fans. The second season will then follow the events of The Last of Us part 2which has greatly divided public opinion with its plot full of twists.

According to what was declared by the producers, then, it already seems clear that The Last of Us will be able to find the right ending naturally, contrary to what happened with The Walking Dead, which ran for countless seasons. Rumors were then leaked from the interview, absolutely unconfirmed, regarding a future part 3 of the video game by The Last of Us.