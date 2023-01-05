#Arrest #son #Chapo #wanted #sparks #violence #Mexico
Venezuelan opposition names three exiled legislators to lead parliament
A team of former deputies, led by Dinorah Figuera, was chosen to replace Juan Guaidó as the face of the...
#Arrest #son #Chapo #wanted #sparks #violence #Mexico
A team of former deputies, led by Dinorah Figuera, was chosen to replace Juan Guaidó as the face of the...
In 2023, NASA will begin a journey to a world of metal, a spacecraft will leave unprecedented asteroid samples on...
Home pageWorldCreated: 1/6/2023 3:03 amSplitEven with a small amount of global warming, many glaciers could disappear. © Luke Copland/ Carnegie...
Chinese police may have used advanced surveillance technology to identify protesters.China's people who participated in the protests at the end...
US Member of Parliament Kevin McCarthy has again not been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. In the seventh,...
the deputy Carlos Sampaio (PSDB-SP) activated the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) on Wednesday (4.jan.2023) against the new National...
Leave a Reply