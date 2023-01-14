The Serie “The last of us” will adapt one of the best video games in history to tell us the story of Joel and Ellie in a world ravaged by zombies. It’s not for nothing that expectations are high, but early critical reactions make us believe that the result will satisfy even the most demanding fans.

After a lot of speculation, it will not be long before it sees the light of day via streaming, so we share everything you need to know about its launch.

What is the story of “The last of us”?

It centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be the key to curing a deadly pandemic. The first is a survivor who is hired to escort the 14-year-old girl out of a quarantine zone.

Who is who? this is the deal

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Joel’s younger brother

Merle Dandridge as Marlene, the boss of the Fireflies

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone

Anna Torv as Tess, Joel’s smuggling partner.

When does the series premiere?

The adaptation of the video game is scheduled to premiere via streaming for this January 15, 2023.

Where to watch the show via streaming?

The series can only be seen on the HBO Max streaming platform, since it is an original production of his.

Infected in the series “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

What time do the episodes come out?

In Peru it can be seen from 9:00 p.m. In case you watch it from another country, we share the schedule:

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Guatemala: 8:00 p.m.

Honduras: 8:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 8:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Panama: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 pm on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Worth it? This says criticism

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series earned a 98% approval from critics. “Retaining the most addictive aspects of its source material while delving deeper into the story, ‘The Last of Us’ is a binge-worthy TV show that ranks among the best video game adaptations of all time,” the consensus dictates.