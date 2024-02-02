The Last of Us Part III officially confirmed

Like a bolt from the blue, Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog released a statement, effectively confirming The Last of Us Part 3. From the director's words it is not clear that the game is in development with work underway, but he clearly said have the concept ready which would complete a trilogy.

This statement came within an official video, a “Making of” documentary by The Last of Us part 2which we propose below.

Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II – YouTube

The words of the director, specifically, explained that for years up until now he had not been able to find that specific concept, which however has changed now:

I don't have a story, but now I have that concept, which for me is as exciting as 1 was, and as 2 was, which will follow the common thread in all three. So it looks like there's probably a new chapter in this story.

We obviously await further developments on what may be announced by the study.



