The Last of Us Part II, despite several criticisms from fans for some narrative choices, is one of the most successful titles of recent years. Three years after its release, Naughty Dog has launched a remastered and published a documentary where he revealed several previously unpublished details about the development of the work.

Among the various curiosities revealed during the aforementioned documentary, the developers told how Bloodborne was a great source of inspiration for the game.

Unlike the FromSoftware title, The Last of Us Part II does not have an open map structure but the co-director Anthony Newman stated that the initial ideas were those of create an open world just along the lines of Bloodborne.

Naughty Dog was impressed by FromSoftware's approach but, later, the team decided to abandon the idea, given that the open world levels nThey didn't work with a linear game like The Last of Us Part II.

As regards the combat mechanics, Bloodborne was the inspiration here too and, initially, the entire work relied heavily on hand-to-hand combat. Although Naughty Dog has reduced this element, the final rendering of the fights it shows some of the influence that Bloodborne had.

In the same documentary, Neil Druckmann hinted that the team would be working on a new IP and who, in the future, could also work on third part of The Last of Us. It cannot be ruled out, therefore, that certain ideas discarded during the development of The Last of Us Part II could be reused for one of the team's future projects.



