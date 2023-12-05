The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is the next upcoming title from the most successful franchise of recent years: we are still far from an announcement of the elusive “Part 3”, but in the meantime Naughty Dog delights us with a new exclusive mode.

There No Return Mode was officially presented during the night, with a trailer that showed us who the protagonists will be, the settings and above all what it will consist of.

We will be able to choose between several “Heroes”the characters we have learned to love or hate during our adventure, to face hundreds of infected in a new mode rogue-like full of charm.



Cities, hospitals, forests… the settings shown are countless, and there is no shortage of them the weapons at our disposal: rifles, bows, grenades, smoke bombs. Facing from the smallest infected to the most dangerous mutant promises to be an experience.

The weapons will be customizable and each hero will have specific skills that we will have to exploit to be able to slowly overcome all the levels: make a mistake? We will be wrong, but it will only be an incentive to move forward and face the obstacles in front of us again.

We remind you that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered arrives on PS5 at the price of just 10 euros for those who already own the PS4 version of the Naughty Dog title. The release date is set for