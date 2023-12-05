Live broadcast | The new Pisa results were published: Finnish youth are doing even worse, a decline in all subjects

Finnish youth The Pisa results have weakened again. There is a decline in all measured subjects: mathematics, reading and natural sciences.

The Pisa study was conducted in 2022, and the Ministry of Education and Culture published its results on Tuesday. In the report published by the ministry, the results are even described as “very worrying”. The results have weakened in many other countries as well.

In this article, HS presents the most important results of the new Pisa study. 15-year-olds participate in the Pisa studies.

In mathematics, the results continued to fall

In the latest Pisa study, mathematics was the main area of ​​study. It means that there were the most assignments from mathematics.

The results of young Finns in mathematics decreased by 23 points compared to the previous survey conducted in 2018. In OECD countries, math scores decreased by an average of 17.

Finns’ results therefore fell slightly more than the OECD average. Finnish young people’s competence in mathematics is still better than the average of OECD countries.

However, the results of young Finns in mathematics have continuously decreased since the 2006 Pisa survey. At that time, young Finns scored an average of 548 points in the mathematics PISA test. In the latest survey, the score was 484 points.

The drop in Finland’s score between these two survey years is greater than in any other country. The ministry’s report describes this longer-term decline in mathematics as “very worrying”.

Up to a quarter of young Finns now do poorly in mathematics. Back in the early 2000s, less than seven percent did poorly. The number of top scorers has also decreased.

Mathematics results also fell in many of Finland’s reference countries, such as Estonia (13 points), Sweden (21 points) and Norway (33 points).

Scores fell the most in literacy

In literacy, the scores of young Finns decreased by 30 points compared to the 2018 survey.

The decrease was the fifth largest of all the countries participating in the literacy assessment. However, the results of Finnish young people in literacy are still better than the average of OECD countries, even though Finland’s ranking has decreased. Like Finland, most of the other countries that participated in the Pisa study also saw a decrease in literacy scores.

In Finland, the differences between pupils in reading skills have also grown. The same has happened in mathematics.

As in mathematics, the number of weak readers has also increased in literacy. In the latest study, more than one in five performed poorly. The change is significant and statistically significant compared to 2018, when less than 14 percent read weakly or very weakly.

The decline in reading skills is also described as worrying in the report.

Finland’s ranking in the natural sciences has remained good

In the natural sciences, the level of Finns has remained the highest among measurable subjects. Finns’ scores also decreased in natural sciences compared to the previous survey, but the decrease was not very steep.

On the other hand, the standard deviation, which indicates the variation in competence, was clearly larger in the natural sciences for young Finns than in OECD countries on average. It means that there are relatively large differences in competence between young Finns.

When competence is looked at in the long term, the weakening of the results of young Finns in natural sciences is clear. At the same time, however, the results have clearly weakened in many other OECD countries as well.

The number of low performers in natural sciences is increasing both in Finland and in other OECD countries.

The differences between girls and boys have not grown

The skills gap between Finnish girls and boys is still large. However, they have narrowed a bit.

In the natural sciences, the gap between girls and boys is still the largest in the OECD countries in Finland. The difference narrowed slightly compared to the previous study.

There is still a big gap in literacy as well. However, compared to the previous survey, girls’ skill level had decreased more than boys’, so the gap has narrowed a bit.

In mathematics, the difference between girls and boys was the narrowest of the studied subjects, five points. The difference is still exceptional: Finland is the only OECD country where girls performed statistically significantly better than boys in mathematics.

The differences between immigrants and native Finns have narrowed

The competence results of both immigrant and native Finnish students have weakened in mathematics and natural sciences. In these subjects, however, the results of native Finns weakened more than those of immigrants, so the differences have narrowed.

Differences in literacy remained the same. In all subjects, students with an immigrant background do statistically significantly worse than native Finns.

There are even more people who do poorly

According to the report, Finland’s previous success in Pisa has been partly based on the fact that there have been relatively few weak students and their skills have been relatively good compared to international standards.

In the latest results, the skills of young Finns have weakened in all skill groups, but the proportion of those who do poorly has increased the most.

The results also show that the student’s socio-economic background has a significant impact on learning outcomes. According to the report, in Finland, the relationship between socio-economic background and results was still one of the lowest in comparison countries in 2009. Since 2012, however, this connection has strengthened rapidly, and today it is at the average level of OECD countries.

According to young Finns, there are problems with work peace

The Pisa study also investigated young people’s experiences of peace at work. According to the results, work peace in mathematics classes in Finland is clearly worse than on average in OECD countries.

Among the control countries, in Sweden, labor peace was perceived to be worse than in Finland. In Estonia, on the other hand, people were much more satisfied with labor peace than in Finland.

41 percent of Finnish students answered that students’ use of “digital resources”, i.e. smartphones, disturbs their concentration in math lessons. On average, 31 percent of respondents felt this way in OECD countries.

Pupils do best in northern Finland and the capital region

The differences in learning between the different regions of Finland have grown somewhat. While the capital region has done best in the past, in the latest result, the young people of Northern Finland achieved equally good scores.

Eastern Finland’s skill level was lower than the rest of the country, and the differences are statistically significant. On the other hand, few schools in Eastern Finland participated in the study compared to other regions, so the results can only be considered indicative.

The differences between schools have traditionally been the smallest in the world in Finland. They are still small compared to the average level of OECD countries, but the differences have grown slightly.

Already in the past, the differences between schools in the capital region have been relatively large. It has been different in other countries.

Based on the new results, the differences in the capital region have no longer increased, but in the rest of Finland they have. The increase in differences at the level of the entire country is therefore due to the fact that the differences between schools outside the capital region have grown and are now similar to those in the capital region.