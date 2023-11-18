In conjunction with the announcement of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Sony released a rich image gallery related to the game, which show the work done to update it on PS5.

Pictures

As you can see, these are shots taken at different moments of the adventure, which show scenes known to fans of the original game. Without going into too much detail, so as not to ruin the surprise for those who have not yet played The Last of Us Part 2, we can see scenes taken from filmed sequences, moments of tenderness, others of exploration. All the main characters are also portrayed. In fact, it wouldn’t have made much sense to keep it hidden Abbywhose role in the adventure is now well known.

For the rest, we remind you that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was announced today for PS5. It will be released on January 19, 2024. Those who own the PS4 version will have to pay €10 to upgrade to the PS5 version. Additionally, the game will be available for pre-order starting December 5th.