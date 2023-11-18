The vice president of the Israeli Parliament urges to “burn Gaza” and not send fuel

The vice president of the Israeli Parliament, Nissim Vaturi, urged this Friday “to burn Gaza” in a message spread on social networks in reaction to the Government’s decision to allow the daily entry of two diesel tankers into the Strip.

“All this concern about whether or not there is Internet in Gaza shows that we have not learned anything. We are too human. Burn Gaza now, no less [que eso]!”, wrote Vaturi, from the right-wing Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the social network May the hostages be returned!”

The Islamist group Hamas killed more than 1,200 people in Israel on October 7 and kidnapped more than 240 people that it holds captive in Gaza. Since then, more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli attacks, 5,000 of them children, according to the Strip’s government.

Israel announced this Friday that two trucks loaded with diesel will be able to enter Gaza daily from Egypt, in a concession offered in the face of international pressure to allow aid to enter the Strip, where more than 1.5 million people have been displaced. The international community has been pressuring Israel for weeks to allow the entry of fuel into Gaza, also necessary for the generation of electricity and the operation of many other basic civil services, such as hospitals.

The Director of the National Security Council and National Security Advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi, said in a press conference that the objective of this measure is to prevent an epidemic that could affect civilians or its soldiers. “If there is a humanitarian crisis and an international outcry, we will not be able to continue the fight under these conditions,” he stated before clarifying that this decision will not affect the operations.