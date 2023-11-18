After hours of leaks and rumors, PlayStation has finally officially confirmed the existence of The Last of Us Part 2 Remasteredalso revealing the release date of the PlayStation 5 exclusive.

The title, a remaster of the title released in 2020, will be released on the current generation console from Sony January 19, 2024as confirmed by the trailer that you can find at the head of the article.

The game, in addition to the graphical upgrade, will offer a number of new features, including new game modes, behind the scenes content, improved loading times and full game integration DualSense.

As mentioned, the remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 will feature a new roguelike survival mode called No Return and the mode Guitar Free Playwhich will allow players to freely use the guitar as different characters.

Furthermore, the remastered features a new series of cut levels, thus offering players the opportunity to experience some playable sequences cut from the original game. The levels in question they are incomplete but they include comments from the developers, so as to provide richer context to everything.

As for the price, Naughty Dog has revealed on its official website that those who own a physical copy of the game for PlayStation 4 will have to pay ten dollars to access the PlayStation 5 upgrade.

Good news for those who already own The Last of us – Part II on PS4! You will have the opportunity to access the digital version of The Last of Us – Part II Remastered for the price of $10 at launch. You will also have the option to import your saves from the original game.

Obviously, to access this functionality, you will need to have one PlayStation 5 with optical driveas always specified by Naughty Dog:

Upgrading from disc copies of the game to PS4 is only available if you own a PS5 with a disc drive.

Pre-orders will be available starting December 5th, both for the standard edition and for The Last of Us Part II Remastered – WLF Edition. The latter, available exclusively in selected markets (including Italy), includes a SteelBook, four pinsone Washington Liberation Front patchyou a total of 47 Society of Champions trading cardsincluding eight holographic cards.