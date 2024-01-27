The Last of Us Part 2 was much discussed upon release, above all for a series of choices made by Naughty Dog with the plot, but also for the fact that the trailers have fooled players to some extentmaking him believe that certain events would happen (or not happen).
The team has in fact created gods fake trailer snippets, with elements that would not have been part of the game, with the aim of avoiding spoilers and maintaining the surprise effect. Neil Druckmann, co-director and co-writer, said that he has mixed feelings about this choice.
To delve deeper into the issue, however, it is necessary to do spoilers so don't continue reading if you haven't played The Last of Us Part 2 and if you don't want any kind of preview of its plot.
Details on The Last of Us Part 2 (spoilers)
As you know, The Last of Us Part 2 kills Joel, the protagonist of the first game, in the first hour or so and does so in an unheroic way. For some he was disrespectful to the character and certainly upsetting. Some were upset since the game's trailers showed Joel with Ellie in a different part of the story.
When The Last of Us Part 2 was revealed, Joel was shown in a way that strongly implied he might be dead, but Naughty Dog he didn't want fans to believe it. In subsequent trailers, the team inserted Joel into parts of the game where he wasn't actually present.
In hindsight, Druckmann noted that the study was trying to protect fans from spoilers, but didn't take into account how they would feel when they found out what really happened to Joel. It therefore seems that Druckmann at least partially regretted having deceived the fans.
