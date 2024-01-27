The Last of Us Part 2 was much discussed upon release, above all for a series of choices made by Naughty Dog with the plot, but also for the fact that the trailers have fooled players to some extentmaking him believe that certain events would happen (or not happen).

The team has in fact created gods fake trailer snippets, with elements that would not have been part of the game, with the aim of avoiding spoilers and maintaining the surprise effect. Neil Druckmann, co-director and co-writer, said that he has mixed feelings about this choice.