The United States affirmed this Saturday that it is evaluating reestablishing sanctions against Venezuela after the supreme court of that country ratified the disqualification of the opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado, declared a State Department spokesperson.

Washington had announced last year a relaxation of measures against Caracas in the oil and gas sectors, but “now it is reviewing” its sanctions policy “in light of this fact” and others that target “candidates of the democratic opposition and civil society,” stated spokesman Matthew Miller.

For the United States, the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), which disqualifies the “victorious” candidate from the opposition's democratic primaries, contradicts the commitment assumed by the representatives of (President) Nicolás Maduro to organize an equitable presidential election in 2024″.

The spokesperson highlighted that Machado “was not notified of the allegations against her and did not have the opportunity to respond.” “This very worrying decision contradicts the commitments assumed by Maduro and his representatives within the framework of the Barbados agreement, which established an electoral roadmap and allowed all parties to choose their candidates for the presidential election,” the State Department said.

(Also read: Maduro assures that agreements with the opposition 'are mortally wounded')

Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela. Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R

The supreme court of Venezuela ratified on Friday a political disqualification against Machado, who was elected in primaries as the opposition candidate to face Maduro in the presidential elections that should be held in the second semester.

The TSJ made the decision within a mechanism created under pressure from the United States so that those disqualified who “aspire to run” for the presidential elections could challenge the sanctions against them.

The former deputy condemned the sentence, considering that It goes against what was agreed between the Executive and the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition coalition, last October, when they agreed in Barbados to establish guarantees, in view of the presidential elections scheduled for the second half of this year.

“The regime decided to end the Barbados agreement,” the 56-year-old politician expressed in next step.

(You may be interested: Nicolás Maduro assures that he will continue to govern Venezuela 'with the support of the people')

Earlier, the TSJ also ratified the disqualification of Henrique Capriles, who faced former president Hugo Chávez in 2012 and a year later against Maduro.

On the contrary, The Supreme Court reported the authorization of five opponents who do not enjoy popularity in the middle of an election year: former governor Pablo Pérez, former mayors Daniel Ceballos and Rosa de Scarano, former deputy Richard Mardo and journalist Leocenis García.

Political disqualifications are an old weapon of Chavismo to get its rivals out of the way. They are imposed by the Comptroller's Office, empowered by law to take measures against officials under investigation, although the Constitution establishes that only a “definitively firm” judicial ruling prevents aspiring to the presidency.

The parliamentarian, who announced that there was no way Machado would compete in the presidential elections, reiterated that in Venezuela there will be elections this year, “rain, shine or lightning,” as well as with or without agreements.

(Keep reading: US calls Maduro's accusations of CIA plans to kill him 'not credible')

Rodríguez also suggested on Thursday that the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, will be the Chavismo candidate in the elections of the second semester -still without a defined date-, in which he will seek a third six-year term in power.

The president, who in recent days has accused the opposition of alleged conspiratorial plans that included his murder, opted for silence this Friday and limited himself to sharing Rodríguez's publication on X, waiting for him to issue his comments on the day in the next few hours.

AFP AND EFE