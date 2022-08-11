Developer Naughty Dog has released two short clips comparative of The Last of Us Part 1which show the work done to make the remake. These are fifteen-second gameplay videos, in which sequences of the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game alternate. The two clips actually show i graphical improvements of the game, but at the same time they make it clear how the mechanics have remained essentially the same, albeit with some adjustments. Note the changes in some shots, to make the action more dramatic, as well as the improvement of the graphic effects, such as that of fire, much more realistic in the new version.

Probably Naughty Dog has published these clips to continue to respond to the controversy that The Last of Us Part 1 is too expensive (it will be sold at full price, ie 80 €) substantially useless, because it is too similar to the original.

Their goal is therefore to demonstrate that the game is worth the price it costs and that it is not a simple money-grabbing project, as the most salacious accusers want, but one with its own dignity, which also required a large amount. working to see the light.

Before leaving, we remind you that The Last of Us Part 1 will be released on 2 September 2022 on PS5. The PC version has also already been announced, but it does not yet have an official release date.