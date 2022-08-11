American writer George Martin, best known for the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, August 10 in an interview The New York Times admitted that he was almost completely removed from filming the final seasons of the Game of Thrones series, based on the works.

“By the fifth and sixth seasons, and especially by the seventh and eighth seasons, I was practically overboard,” the writer said.

The reason for Martin is unknown. He added that the end of the book saga will be different from the final season of the series.

The prequel of the Game of Thrones, called House of the Dragon, will be shown to viewers at the end of August – the premiere of the first of ten episodes is scheduled for the 21st.

On May 5, the developers showed a teaser trailer.

On July 16, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that HBO Max plans to produce at least two more animated series based on Game of Thrones.

It was noted that the action of one of the series will unfold in a territory that was never shown in the original series: the Golden Empire of Yi Ti, located on the Essos continent, not far from the southeastern borders of the known world. The realm is only briefly mentioned in Game of Thrones, although the character in the upcoming House of the Dragon prequel, Lord Corlis Velarion the Sea Serpent, is known to have sailed to Yi Ti.