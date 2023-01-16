“The last of us” opens this Sunday, January 15 on HBO Max and fans of the video game and the series not only want to know what time it is released, but also how many chapters this adaptation will have and how long each one will last. The show by Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin will expand the original story of the PlayStation title under the interpretations of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay as Joel Miller and Ellie Williams. How many episodes will the fiction have and how long will they last?

How many are the chapters of “The last of us”?

The first season of “The last of us” will have a total of 9 chapters. Each of them will be released on HBO Max every Sunday. The Serie will start on January 15 and will issue his final chapter on March 12, 2023.

Chapter 1 : 1 hour and 21 min | Date: January 15

Episode 2 : 53 minutes | Date: January 22

Chapter 3 : 1 hour and 16 min | Date: January 29

Chapter 4 : 46 minutes | Date: February 5th

Chapter 5 : 59 minutes | Date: February 12

Chapter 6 : 59 minutes | Date: February 19th

Chapter 7 : 56 minutes | Date: 26 of February

Chapter 8 : 51 minutes | Date: March 5th

Chapter 9: 43 minutes | Date: March 12

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are the protagonists of “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

What is the story of “The last of us”?

Joel, a smuggler who has lost everything, meets Ellie, a girl whom he must take to a certain place in a chaotic United States that has been infected by a fungus called cordyceps, which transforms people into violent cannibals of different kinds. mutations.

The last of us, first preview. Photo: Twitter/@Neil_Druckmann

In such a way, what begins as a simple journey is transformed into a dramatic story full of action, mystery and survival.