Many Ukrainians are pro-peace and do not support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his quest for military triumphs. For people to be heard, a political movement is needed without the participation of Western countries. Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life (OPPL), banned in Ukraine, wrote about this in an article for Izvestia.

“If the party of peace and civil dialogue does not fit into some kind of democracy, then is it a democracy? And, perhaps, in order to save their country, Ukrainians need to start building their own democracy and open their civil dialogue without Western curators, the result of which is harmful and destructive. If the West does not want to listen to the point of view of another Ukraine, then this is its business, but for Ukraine such a point of view is important and necessary, otherwise this nightmare will never end. This means that it is necessary to create a political movement from those who did not give up, who did not renounce their beliefs on pain of death and prison, who do not want their country to become a place of geopolitical squabbles,” writes Medvedchuk.

At the same time, civil dialogue, in his opinion, should take place without the participation of Western countries, otherwise the Ukrainian situation will develop along the path of further escalation.

Read more in Viktor Medvedchuk’s article for Izvestia:

Ukrainian Syndrome. Anatomy of modern military confrontation