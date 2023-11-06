The multiplayer of The Last of Us has given a lot to talk about this year. In early 2023, a report by Bloomberg noted that the scale of this project had been substantially reduced. This, along with the announcement of a delay, began a wave of speculation about a possible cancellation. Now recently, one of the developers who is involved in this title has pointed out that the multiplayer of The Last of Us still alive.

Through his Twitter account, Vinit Agarwal, director of the multiplayer project of The Last of Us, assured that the development of this title is still underwaythis at the same time as presuming that it has ended Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This is what he said about it:

“I did it! Wow, that was tough, easily over 300 Marios died in the process. And so that this tweet can live on in peace… yes, I’m still working on that game.”

I did it! Wow that was hard, easily 300+ Marios dead in the process. And so this tweet can live on in peace… yes, I’m still working on that game. pic.twitter.com/a5Avx9Xl8H — Vinit Agarwal (@vinixkun) November 4, 2023

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information on this. Let us remember that the Bloomberg report indicated that the multiplayer of The Last of Us reduced its scale after Bungie mentioned internally that this project would fail to retain players’ attention. As a result, not only did the title suffer another delay, but multiple developers were reassigned to other projects, leaving only a small group in charge of redirecting the experience.

On related topics, the production of the second season of The Last of Us on HBO will begin soon. Likewise, sources reveal more information about the current state of the multiplayer of The Last of Us.

Editor’s Note:

The multiplayer of The Last of Us It has the potential to be a great experience, but it also runs the risk of being a great failure if it does not meet expectations. This game has to be more than just the multiplayer we already know from the first title, or a copy of Destiny, something that is easier said than done.

Via: Vinit Agarwal