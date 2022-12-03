What many were waiting for arrived this Saturday, December 3 with a new preview of the live-action series of The Last of Us. This serves to show part of what will come to this exclusive HBO Max series.

This is one of the most anticipated video game adaptations by fans and there are high hopes for it. As in the original title, which is developed by Naughty Dog, Joel and Ellie must go on a journey.

The idea is that Ellie’s immunity to the deadly strain of the Cordyceps fungus could be the basis for a vaccine that will save what’s left of humanity.

So it needs to be investigated by experts but it’s easier said than done.

Joel and Ellie must overcome great dangers, which in this program are played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, respectively. Many enemies will block your way.

As can be seen in the new trailer for the live-action series of The Last of Us various factions of humans will enter the scene. But in addition to them they must take care of the clickers.

This type of infected are the most advanced and dangerous due not only to their strength but also to their intelligence. So they represent a tremendous challenge, especially for those who don’t know how to deal with their strategy.

When will the live-action series of The Last of Us have its premiere?

As revealed, it will be on January 15, 2023 that the live-action series of The Last of Us will be available on HBO Max. This is just the first season of the show and it will comprise nine episodes in total.

The script for each of them comes from the pen of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. So we will have to wait to see how much of the original plot of the video game this production will take advantage of, which will have original content.

The idea behind this television show is to help expand the world created by Naughty Dog. However, much of the talent involved in the original title is involved again.

In addition to Druckmann himself, the composer Gustavo Santaolalla is on board, who is in charge of the soundtrack. So that fans of the video game will be able to feel ‘at home’, and in the process, enjoy some of the surprises of this program.

