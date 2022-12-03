Soccer fans around the world have to wait four years for a World Cup. FIFA and it vanishes in a month that passes too quickly. The World Cup Qatar 2022 It has not been the exception, as the group stage is over and the quarterfinals are just around the corner.

Without waiting a couple of days, the Qatar 2022 finals began the day after the group stage ended. NetherlandsUnited States, Argentina and Australia They were the first teams to appear on the scene in the round of 16, with victories for the Dutch and the South Americans.

A Clockwork Orange comfortably prevailed 3-1 over a USA that he proposed but was not forceful and made lethal errors in defense. While the Albiceleste suffered more in the 2-1 victory due to the accidental goal from the Socceroos and the lack of aim from Lautaro Martinez, who let go of more than one opportunity to end the game. Now, both teams will meet in the quarterfinals.

Commanded by Messi, the Albiceleste became the second classified to the World Cup. Photo: EFE

When do the quarterfinals start at Qatar 2022?

Unlike what happened with the group stage and the round of 16, for the next stage of the tournament there will be a couple of rest days without World Cup activity. The eighths will end on Tuesday, December 6 with the commitment between Portugal Y Swisswhich is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. in central Mexico.

After that, Wednesday the 7th and Thursday the 8th will be the first two days since last Sunday, November 20, in which there will not be a single World Cup match. The activity will resume on Friday the 9th, when the quarterfinals begin with the top 8 picks of the tournament.

For now, the match between the Netherlands and Argentina It is scheduled in the evening, that is, at 1:00 p.m. While the morning game, at 9:00 a.m., will be the one starring the winners of the series between Japan and Creitheracia, and Brazil against South Koreamatches that will be held next Monday 5.