L'Jesse actor in the television series of The Last of Us will be Young Mazino: HBO, the producer of the show created by Craig Mazin in collaboration with Neil Druckmann, has just announced it, available exclusively on the Sky and NOW platforms.

Emmy nominated for the role of Paul in the series “The Clash” (Beef) on Netflix, Mazino “is one of those rare actors who are indisputable from the moment you see them”, said Mazin and Druckmann. “We are so lucky to have him and can't wait for audiences to see him on our show.”

After the reveal of Abby's actress, who as we know will be played by Kaitlyn Dever, the cast of the second season therefore begins to take shape and certain figures confirm the approach that the showrunners have chosen to carry the story forward.