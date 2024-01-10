Data.ai has published a new report in which it reveals that the spending by mobile gamers in 2023 it amounted to 107 billion dollars. While it is true that this is a notable figure, it is actually a decrease of 2% compared to the previous year.

On average, gamers spent $1.5 billion per week on mobile games globally. The nations that led the ranking of mobile spending are, predictably:

China – 37.6 billion dollars

USA – 24 billion dollars

Japan – 12.75 billion dollars

South Korea – $6.34 billion

Germany – 2.6 billion dollars

The nations instead have downloaded more games I am: