Data.ai has published a new report in which it reveals that the spending by mobile gamers in 2023 it amounted to 107 billion dollars. While it is true that this is a notable figure, it is actually a decrease of 2% compared to the previous year.
On average, gamers spent $1.5 billion per week on mobile games globally. The nations that led the ranking of mobile spending are, predictably:
- China – 37.6 billion dollars
- USA – 24 billion dollars
- Japan – 12.75 billion dollars
- South Korea – $6.34 billion
- Germany – 2.6 billion dollars
The nations instead have downloaded more games I am:
- China – 29.32 billion downloads
- India – 9.66 billion downloads
- Brazil – 4.62 billion downloads
- USA – 4.55 billion downloads
- Indonesia – 3.38 billion downloads
The most successful genres
THE most successful genres among mobile gamers are:
- Casual puzzle game – 16.4 billion downloads
- Simulation – 10.5 billion downloads
- Action – 5.5 billion downloads
As regards i revenues:
- Role-playing games – $24.5 billion
- Strategy – $10.7 billion
- Match puzzle – $10.2 billion
- Casino – $8.3 billion
The games that caused the most spending in 2023 are Evony, Lineage M and Honkai: Star Rail, globally.
