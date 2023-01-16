Nippon Ichi Software is back to show the highly anticipated Dysgaea 7by publishing a trailer dedicated to the character of Seefourwho will be voiced by Rina Kitagawa in Japan.

The video shows some dialogue sequences, as well as some gameplay moments with Seefour in action. It is not very long, but it will certainly appeal to those who await the game with interest.

Seefour is one ghost thief from the name well known in Hinomoto Netherworld, which steals only from those connected with the shogunate. Known as the “Phantom Thief Mouse ★ Girl,” she is an aficionado of guns and explosives, as well as gunpowder, which she loves to sniff to energize herself.

Disgaea 7 is the new installment of the popular strategy RPG series. Directed by Shunsuke Minowa, it boasts character design by Takehito Harada. It is set in the Netherworld, where demons, angels, heroes and evil lords fight each other.

For the rest we remind you that Disgaea 7 will come out on January 26, 2023 in Japan on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. There is still no information on the western launch.