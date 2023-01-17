THE Power360 live interview this Tuesday (17.jan.2023) with the elected senator and former minister Rogério Marinho (PL-RN). Reporters Murilo Fagundes and Nicholas Shores will ask about various subjects, such as the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, the dispute for the presidency of the House and the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Rogério Simonetti Marinho is 59 years old, an economist and professor. He was a federal deputy for Rio Grande do Norte for three terms, first for the PSB and then for the PSDB.

From 2019 to 2020, he was special secretary for social security and labor at the Ministry of Economy in the government of Jair Bolsonaro. In 2020, he was appointed Minister of Regional Development, a position he held until the last year of Bolsonaro’s term.

In 2022, he was elected for 8 years as senator for the PL. He will assume office on February 1, 2023 and will run for Senate president.

