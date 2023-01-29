Joel and Ellie continue on their way in “The last of us”, but now they will run into a couple of allies: Frank and Bill. Who are they and how important are they?

joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) continue on their way after Tess’s death. Chapter 3 of “The last of us” is about to premiere on HBO Max and fans will be able to see the entry of two new characters, according to a new trailer for the third episode. The newcomers would be allies of the protagonists. Even so, the video exposes dramatic scenes for the characters. If you want to know what will happen, in the following lines, we show you the guide for you to watch the television series.

Ellie and Joel make their way west in “The Last of Us.” Photo: HBO Max

When does chapter 3 of “The last of us” come out on HBO Max?

Chapter 3 of “The last of us” It will arrive on HBO Max this Sunday, January 29. According to a recent preview, Joel and Ellie will run into Frank and Bill, two allies of the protagonist that fans of the game will immediately recognize.

Bill will be fictionalized by actor Nick Offerman, while Frank, by Murray Barlett.

Advance of chapter 3 of “The last of us”

What time to see chapter 3 of “The last of us” on HBO Max, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can see chapter 3 of “The last of us” starting at 9:00 p.m. Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica: 8.00 pm

Colombia, Panama, Ecuador: 9.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 10.00 pm

Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 pm the following day.

“The last of us” 1×03 LIVE and ONLINE will premiere on HBO Max this January 29. Photo: Composition LR/HBO Max

“The last of us”: who are Bill and Frank?

According to the published preview, we see that Bill is a survivor who has managed to save himself at his own expense during all these years, since he has managed to set up a whole shelter for himself, although this has led him to sacrifice some comforts along the way.

We see Frank trying to get food around Bill’s property, who is unwilling to let the invader live, as he might lure other survivors to his area for free food.

In the video game, Bill and Frank are smugglers and a solid couple. They have both gone through very hard times together, but they are clear that helping Joel with whatever he needs is an agreement that cannot be broken. For now, it is not known if HBO Max will adapt his story following the source material, but it is expected that they will not make many changes.