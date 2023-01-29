According to the rumors in circulation, it seems that the former gieffina is dating Gianluca Costantino

Over the past few hours the name of Sun rises returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what has emerged, it seems that the former suitor of Men and women is dating a former competitor of Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out who it is together.

Soleil Sorge and Gianluca Costantino they are together? In the last few hours, numerous rumors have emerged regarding the birth of this new acquaintance. We recall that both Soleil Sorge and Gianluca Costantino were both competitors of the last edition of Big Brother VIP.

Regard Gianluca Costantino, it must be said that the former gieffino has shown all his interest in Soleil since his entry into the house. The influencer, however, has always refused the courtship of the model and influencer. Today, however, things seem to have completely changed: here’s why.

Soleil Sorge and Gianluca Costantino: is a new couple born?

According to the latest rumors in circulation, it seems that the two former competitors of the Big Brother VIP are spending a time together vacation in the mountains. The scoop was launched by Alessandro Rosica, who revealed:

Soleil Sorge and Gianluca Costantino. How can we forget their great friendship born within the Big Brother VIP?!? An “almost special” friendship blocked only by the “ex of Soleil” obstacle, he himself had in fact categorically distanced Soleil from Gianluca. In fact she didn’t even manage to invite Gianluca to his birthday.

And, continuing, the expert of gossip he added: