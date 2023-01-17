The world of video games and the cinema were never more in agreement until “The last of us” came to HBO Max from the creators of “Chernobyl”. Such a big title could only bring even greater expectations, but the series broke the curse of failed live actions and we can already say that it is the best adaptation of a video game ever made.

With “Mortal Kombat” and “The Witcher” we understood that it could be possible to maintain the essence when bringing them to the screen, after mistakes as embarrassing as they were painful, whether you are a gamer or a movie buff. Now, finally, we can say that this eternal disagreement has ended.

Not another dumb zombie series

George Romero made history with his trilogy of the living dead by demonstrating that zombie stories could also leave reflections on the ills of modern society and turn human drama into the main dish. And although various imitations such as “Resident evil” meant an evolutionary regression for the genre, “The last of us” reminded us that it was not all brains and scares.

The series focuses on Joel and Ellie’s relationship on a planet ravaged by the infected. This human component is the center of gravity of the plot and the reason why we internalize in this dystopian world. As if the fight for survival wasn’t powerful enough, there will also be moral and intellectual battles that will urge us to meditate on the cycle of violence, the pain of loss, redemption, and the power of hope.

A different “The last of us”

Craig Mazin, co-writer of “The last of us”, clarifies that it is not important to play the video game before to understand the series. Photo: Composition/PlayStation/HBO Max

If we take all of that out of an hour and twenty minute episode, it’s exciting to see what’s in store for us next. In that sense, showrunner Craig Mazin assured IGN that while he respects “the core of who these people are and their journey,” their plot will end up “departing a lot.” In any other case, this would be cause for concern for fans, but it doesn’t matter how different the new course is if the quality will be the same.

At best, the show could even improve the source material. Something that we thought was unthinkable before and that could now be a reality. At the end of the day, only one question will remain on the table: Which version is the best? Let’s wait for the next episodes to find out.