A game mode that has been promised for years to The Last of Us Part II was the factions, which would be the continuation of the one in the first part, both in PS3 like in PS4. However, for months there has been no news about any progress, especially since a little over a month ago the remaster of PS5.

Through a new job offer discovered on the website of naughty dogis looking with some urgency for a LiveOps, this with the aim of defining some development processes. The most curious thing is that it is to support an important multiplayer video game from the studio, which is obviously the second part of factions.

The most curious thing is that they are looking for the following: “proven experience in the production of triple-A developments, free-to-play and live service”. This may mean that users who do not have a copy of the game will still be able to access it. However, it would be possible for additional launch rewards to be given if the player has save files.

This is what he commented naughty dog on past occasions regarding this multiplayer:

Our goal is to make our next installment of multiplayer inviting to new players, while still providing an exciting challenge for more of our experienced fans. There will be more news next year and we can’t wait to introduce you to the team after this new experience.

As you mentioned, we’re going to have to wait for 2023 to know more about it. could be exclusive to PS5but could also be added to PS4.

Via: naughty dog