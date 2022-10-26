The wait for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf it was long, but slowly and inexorably BioWare is continuing to make steady progress in RPG development. Earlier this year, the developer confirmed that the game was in the middle of its production phase and now, with another new blog update on EA’s website, BioWare CEO Gary McKay has announced that he has reached another important milestone in development.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has reached alpha, which, in layman’s terms, means that the game is playable internally in its entirety, from start to finish. “Up until this point, we’ve worked hard on various parts of the game, but it’s only with the Alpha milestone that a game comes together.“writes McKay.”Now, for the first time, we can experience the entire game, from the opening scenes of the first mission to the end. We can see, hear, feel and play all as a cohesive experience“.

BioWare will now turn its attention to the “bring visual fidelity to its final form and iteration of game features“, which will primarily be driven by feedback from various sources and of course ongoing game testing and iterations.

Meanwhile, McKay also confirms that the city of Minrathous, the capital of the Tevinter Empire (which was confirmed as the setting for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf last year) will be heavily featured in the game. “It is also exciting to finally be able to take our fans to parts of the world that we have previously mentioned but have never been able to fully explore, such as the city of Minrathous, the capital of the Tevinter Empire. We talked about Minrathous in previous games and now you can finally visit it! It’s a city built and powered by magic, and the ways it has emerged in its visual identity, and how it looks compared to the previous cities we visited in Dragon Age, are quite spectacular.“.

Source: VGC