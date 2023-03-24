After many years on the air, the end of the anime of Pokemon has arrived, at least for its main character, Ash Ketchum, who has been alongside many generations of games and regions. And it is that just a few hours ago the chapter that concludes the story with the return of well-known characters and a new journey on the horizon was released.

Thus, through social networks, the last fragment of said episode has been shared, the same in which we see Ash take the path to becoming the ultimate master of Pokemon. Only a few elements can be seen on the screen, and they confirm that the Team Rocket will continue to persecute him with the aim of taking Pikachu sometime.

Here you can see it:

And that’s the conclusion of the anime. The final steps of Ash and Pikachu after 26 years! enjoy. 🥲#anipoke #anipokespoilers pic.twitter.com/pSqtLy55XP — Braysh Gaming 🇬🇧 (@brayshgaming) March 24, 2023

It is worth mentioning that this is currently in the Japanese language, since they are broadcasts that have been broadcast on their television channels. That means, that the coach’s farewell Pokemon It will arrive in Latin in a few months later. Since now, they are doubling the trips they make Ash before saying goodbye forever.

On the other hand, a new trailer for the new anime has been released today, the same one in which we have totally different protagonists. Not much has been said about the story, but the airing of the first episode will not be long in coming. So in April we will be able to witness the new generation of coaches who are ready to take the lead.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is a bit nostalgic that Ash is leaving the anime, but it is the necessary step, since he does not have much left to do. In addition, it will be interesting to have a new point of view, and it may be that the new adventure will be set in the same universe, so it could be the moment that Liko and Rod meet the resident of Pallet Town.