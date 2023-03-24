The delicate case of alleged sexual abuse faced by the Brazilian Dani Alves continues to leave tails.

While some media publish that the former Barcelona player organizes matches in the prison where he is being heldthe Spanish model Joana Sanz, who is still his wife, does not end up finding calm.



Sanz, who filed for divorce through a heartfelt letter written in his own handwriting, published a shocking video in the last few hours in which he is seen crying.

The text that accompanies the recording, even more meaningful.

‘Don’t let yourself die’

Joana Sanz is the girlfriend of Dani Alves, a player for the Brazilian national team. Photo: Taken from Instagram: @joanasanz

“The feeling that you’re drowning, that it hurts so much that you don’t want that internal pain anymore, that you need to externalize it as a wound in order to heal it… But you can’t. The only thing you can do is mourn it, accept it and get over it.. Do for yourself, in what makes you feel good, in what makes you get out of the sadness loop, “she said at the outset, accompanying a video in which she is seen crying at first.

“My friends, my family, my coach, the people who work with me, my animals and of course my psychologist have helped me a lot. Strengthen your body and your mind, even if you don’t feel like anything, you can . You have a lot to do in this life, don’t let yourself die, don’t let yourself be overcome by adversity. Cry, get angry, dance, laugh… Do what you feel at the moment,” he later added in the text that accompanies the recording in which he is also seen exercising and modeling.

“They will talk about what you did well or badly, that you don’t care, that the opinion of what is foreign to those who have lived every moment with you does not affect you. Love yourself, because you are the only person with whom you will be the rest of your life “he concluded.

