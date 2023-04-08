There are only a few hours left for the match between Club América and Monterrey. This duel is a true early final, since both squads have the most powerful squads in the MX League and have had a great performance in the Clausura 2023 tournament. Las Águilas will seek to break a negative streak against the Sultana del Norte team and Fernando Ortiz polishes the last details ahead of the duel at the Azteca Stadium.
According to the most recent reports for the duel this Saturday, April 8, “Tano” Ortiz would make a couple of changes to his starting lineup. Julio Ibáñez, a reporter for the TUDN network, indicated that the Argentine strategist will bet on Miguel Layún and Luis Fuentes as full-backs against Monterrey, which means that both Emilio Lara and Salvador Reyes will remain on the substitute bench.
Monterrey is in the first position of the general table with 34 points, the product of eleven wins, one draw and one loss. América, for its part, is in fourth place, with 24 units, and will seek to add three at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula to continue climbing positions and get closer to direct qualification to the league.
It seems that Fernando Ortiz will bet on experience over youth in this important duel against Rayados. Miguel Layún has only played 450 minutes, spread over five games, in the Clausura 2023.
Luis Fuentes, 36, has played just 255 minutes, over seven games, this season. Will Fernando Ortiz’s commitment to two veterans against Rayados pay off?
