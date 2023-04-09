On a comfortable beach vacation, the last thing we expect is to be attacked by a manta ray, but it never hurts to know what to do if it does.

The Sea manta ray stings can be extremely painfulbeing pain the main symptom In most cases. Although the pain is often limited to the affected area, it can spread rapidly, reaching its greatest intensity in less than 90 minutes, notes the Merck Manual of Diagnosis and Therapy (MSD Manual).

In addition to pain, patients may also experience other symptoms, such as fainting, weakness, nausea and anxiety.

In some cases, they can also cause lymphangitis, vomiting, diarrhea, sweating, generalized cramps, axillary or groin pain, respiratory distress, and even death.

The wound caused by a manta ray is usually jagged, bleeds a lot and may be contaminated with parts of the animal’s integumentary sheath. In addition, the wound edges may be discolored, and there may be localized tissue destruction and/or inflammation.

The stingray bites should be washed delicately with salt water to try to remove the fragments of the spine, the glandular tissue and the integuments.

If the spine is superficially included and does not penetrate the neck, thorax or abdomen, and if it is not a perforation wound through the entire limb, it can be removed in the field.

However, if the situation is different, it is advisable to seek medical attention. Controlling bleeding with local compression is important, and warm water immersion has not been shown to be effective as an early treatment for stingray injuries.

In the emergency room, the wound should be re-examined for remains of debrided tissues. If necessary, a local anesthetic can be administered and the included spines are treated as foreign bodies.

Patients who have been stung in the abdomen should be examined for visceral perforations and treatment of systemic manifestations should be symptomatic.

In addition, it is recommended to keep the injured limb elevated for several days. In some cases, surgical closure and antibiotic administration may be necessary.