11:56Controversy in Serbia over its shield

The double-headed eagle that appears on the shield of the shirt designed by the Serbian Federation and Puma has aroused criticism among the most nationalist population, who have considered that it resembles that of other traditionally rival nations such as Albania or Montenegro. Serbia debuts in a World Cup.

11:47Varane, ready to play against Australia

In addition, the French coach has revealed that Raphael Varane has recovered in time from his injury and will be available to Didier Deschamps for the ‘bleu’ debut this Tuesday against Australia. This has been confirmed by the coach himself, by assuring that “Varane is well, fit and available”.

11:46Deschamps: “The first game is not decisive”

The French coach has acknowledged at a press conference that they are ready for their World Cup debut. “We did everything possible to prepare it as well as possible. The first game is not decisive but it is very important. The level is very high and we will have to put all the possible ingredients”.

11:38

The ‘One Love’ bracelet will not be worn The ‘One Love’ bracelet, used to show support for the inclusion of different groups in football, including the LGTBI group, will not be worn at the World Cup in Qatar. The English, Welsh, German, Belgian, Danish, Dutch and Swiss Federations have prepared this statement stating that they will ask their players not to wear it as they believe that FIFA has communicated that its use will be sanctioned with a yellow card.

11:30 a.m.

Laporte: “We feel very well. We’ve been here for a few days working and training well in this heat.” In addition, he reveals that they are ready for the debut against Costa Rica: “We played a great friendly the other day and now we are focused on doing as much as possible on Wednesday.”

11:26

11:18Guardiola does not get wet

The Manchester City coach did not want to get wet about who he sees as a favorite to win the World Cup. “I hope that he who plays the best wins,” he said. In addition, he has spoken about the injuries that have caused the loss of great footballers in Qatar and has made his position clear: “So many players forced to miss the World Cup due to injury? The reason is that we play too much, but this is not in the interest of those above who decide”.

11:09

Spain already has an official photo of Qatar 2022

11:02

Lloris: “We know the importance of Karim and it’s a hard blow” The French team is still in a state of shock over the loss of Karim Benzema. This was recognized by the French goalkeeper at a press conference: “We know the importance of Karim. It’s a tough blow, but despite the sadness of seeing him leave we have to continue and prepare for what’s coming. We have people who have dreamed of being here and that they want to do something big. We’ll have to guide them a bit, it’s true, especially at the beginning, but they all play for important clubs and have talent.” Photo: Afp

10:57

Morata and Pedri press conference

10:50Brazil and Spain, favorites to win the World Cup

The CIES Football Observatory has published a new study in which it says that the favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar are Brazil and Spain. This institution puts the National Team as the second favorite, measuring the impact of all the players that Luis Enrique has summoned. This metric is calculated by the average sporting level of the matches a player has played in the last year, the official playing minutes and the performance offered compared to both his rivals and players in the same position.

10:45 a.m.Morata trains normally

The national team striker, who missed training yesterday due to a cold, returned to training as normal this Monday morning with the rest of his teammates, Álvaro Morata. The changes in temperature outside and inside the facilities have caused some soccer players on the team to have medical problems. The last to catch a cold was Carvajal.

10:37

Queiroz resists pressure from the federation and quoted the player who protested the repression against the woman who lives in his country

10:31

The World of freedom restrictions. Video: Atlas

10:25 a.m.

Football in Qatar 24 hours

Any place is good to enjoy football in Qatar. The Asian country is experiencing the World Cup to the fullest.

10:20England’s first eleven?

The newspaper ‘The Telegraph’ has leaked what could be England’s line-up in their World Cup debut in Qatar against Iran. Selector Southgate would bet on Pickford; Kieran Tripper, Harry Maguire, John Stones, and Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Mason Mount; Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, and Harry Kane. Will it hit?

10:14

Hotels, metro, buses, taxis, airport, billboards, cafeterias, restaurants… Even in the bathrooms of the press center there is an electronic seal to download access to Wi-Fi

The diary of our special envoy Iván Orio

10:03Audience success on the first dayThe opening day of the 2022 World Cup swept television audiences this Sunday. Qatar-Ecuador exceeded 3 million audiences and was the most watched space of the day, with a 25.5% share of the screen and a golden minute with 3.35 million viewers. Meanwhile, the inaugural ceremony reached 2, 35 million followers and signed a share of 20.2%

09:53

09:51Carvajal, absent from trainingDani Carvajal was absent from this morning’s training session for the Spanish soccer team. The right side has a cold and they have preferred that he not go out onto the pitch.

09:46

Wales ready for World Cup debut

09:25

The World Cup in Qatar presents a list of soccer players who aspire to become stars in their first presence in the World Cup

Some information from Igor Barcia

09:09Al Qaeda Warns Muslims About World CupAl Qaeda asked Muslims around the world to “neither follow nor attend” the World Cup in Qatar. The terrorist organization, yes, has not yet threatened with lethal attacks. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Yemen-based branch of the militant group, criticizes the host country for “bringing immoral people, homosexuals, sowers of corruption and atheism to the Arabian Peninsula.” In addition, he affirms that the World Cup actually serves to divert attention from the “occupation of Muslim countries and their oppression”.

09:00Spain’s plan for this MondayThis Monday, the 21st, the players of the Spanish team will train as they did yesterday, at 10:30 am at the Base Camp of the University of Qatar, with the first 20 minutes open to the media. Before the session, the official World Cup photo will be taken. Around 12:15 p.m., the central defender Aymeric Laporte will speak at a press conference and there will be attention to the media.

08:54

Ancelotti, world commentator

Carlo Ancelotti closely follows everything that happens at the World Cup in Qatar. The Italian Real Madrid coach surprised on his Instagram account with an analysis of the first match between the hostess and Ecuador and revealed that he will give his opinion daily on the matches that are played in the World Cup. See also Bonoloto: Check the results of the draw for Saturday, March 26, 2022

08:49Cristiano: “I speak when I want, I’m bulletproof”The Portuguese footballer continues to be the center of attention of the Portugal team. At a press conference, he acknowledged that “time is always time. For your part, it’s easy to see how we can choose the times. Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies. I don’t have to worry about what others think. I speak when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe.” In addition, Cristiano confessed that he is “bulletproof” and has encouraged the media to stop asking other footballers about him.

08:43

All the teams have players who were born in another country they represent All the teams have players who were born in another country they represent Some information from Sergi Font

08:37

The Soccer World Cup in Qatar begins wrapped in various controversies. Video: EP

08:32

Will there be a fine for Harry Kane? The FA chief executive, Mark Bullingham, said in an interview with Sky News that his federation is ready to be fined because England captain Harry Kane will wear the ‘One Love’ armband at the World Cup. Photo: Reuters

08:27

To end group B, and the second day of World Cup competition, at 8:00 p.m. the United States faces the Wales team at the Áhmad bin Ali Stadium.

08:19

At 5:00 p.m., Senegal and the Netherlands will face each other at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. In this way, and after the game between the Qataris and Ecuadorians, the first day of group A will be completed.

08:10

The first match of the day is for the teams from group B. At 2:00 p.m. Spanish time, England faces Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium.

08:01

The second day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will feature three games. After the defeat of the host Qatar in the opening match against Ecuador (0-2), this Monday the other two members of group A, Senegal and the Netherlands, see action, in addition to the four of group B. Photo: Efe

07:59

Good morning and welcome to the second day of the World Cup in Qatar 2022