President Erdogan explained Turkey’s special operation in Syria as Russia’s failure to comply with the agreement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan explained the reasons for the special operation in northern Syria, including Russia’s alleged refusal to destroy terrorists in the region. His words leads Daily Sabah newspaper.

“Despite our repeated warnings to Russia, which, according to our 2019 Sochi agreement, is responsible for the destruction of terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, Moscow refuses to fulfill its duty,” Erdogan said.

He explained that Turkey will not be silent and will independently take measures against terrorists. The President confirmed 12 strikes in the Kobani region and added that the operation would continue.

Earlier it became known that Turkey postponed the operation in northern Syria and Iraq a day earlier due to the decoding of information by US officials. Initially, the operation was scheduled for Sunday evening, November 20th.

Ankara’s plans to conduct another special operation against the combat formations of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in northern Syria were reported on November 15. It was a response to the terrorist attack in Istanbul on November 13, in which Ankara blames the Syrian Kurds.