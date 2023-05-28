Milagros Soto, the remembered princess mily, the first female cumbia singer in Peru and former vocalist of the Pintura Roja orchestra, transcended on May 22 and left the artistic world in mourning. As it became known days later, the cause of her death was due to an advanced liver problem.

For this reason, in order to say goodbye to her in style, the program “El reventonazo de la Chola” organized a special block dedicated to remembering the best moments of the Peruvian artist. In the edition, figures such as Alejandro Zárate, Manolo Rojas, Toño Centella, Yarita Lizeth, among others, were invited. Before they gave her last words in honor of her colleague, they sang a new version of the song “El telefono”, a song that became popular in the voice of Little Princess Mily.

