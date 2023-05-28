Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 28 May 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 28 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, there will be many opportunities to meet the right person so don’t stay at home. At work it is better not to be too argumentative, keep a low profile. Someone will try in every way to put a spanner in the works.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 28 May 2023), in love you find yourself experiencing a particular moment and perhaps you have to choose between two people. New agreements arrive at work.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, heaven favors feelings and even what seemed like a single friendship can turn into something more. Interesting news is coming to work. Weigh the pros and cons before accepting a new job.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, be careful in love, you may feel a little detached from your partner but better talk about it. At work there is no shortage of tension and there may even be an argument with colleagues. Try sometimes to bite your tongue and not say everything you think.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 28 May 2023), there is a beautiful affinity with someone from Pisces even if you often struggle to understand each other given your character differences. Many good satisfactions will come at work and you deserve them all.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, with the right person by your side you can do a lot. At work you have many ideas that will be successful. However, you must be good at knowing how to sell them in relationships with colleagues and superiors. You will also be able to increase your earnings.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 28, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of the Virgin: you have many ideas to implement and a special person at your side who advises you.

