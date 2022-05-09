The Association of Friends of the Museum of the Huerta de Murcia delivered its prizes yesterday in Alcantarilla. About 200 people attended the event, who had to go looking for shade on a day when the sun came out furious. “Discomforts that are part of the garden”, as pointed out by the president of this association, Pedro Marín, in the welcome he dedicated to the public gathered for the occasion. “I am a ‘zarabandero’”, Marín confessed as soon as he started and the public responded with heartfelt applause. He was referring to the admiration he felt for the journalist José García Martínez, who died two weeks ago at the age of 81, and who gave life to ‘La Zarabanda’, one of the longest-running columns in the press, which he published daily in THE TRUTH for nearly half a century.

García Martínez was unable to collect the award that he was going to receive two years ago – when this event was scheduled to be held, which was postponed due to the pandemic – but he was very present. “As he was very farsighted, he wrote down the words he was going to say today,” said his daughter Tati, who, reading the text, hoped “to be able to convey the same affection and enthusiasm” with which her father wrote this chronicle, which under the title ‘ Silence in the garden’, resounded in a very special way.

The journalist recreated a Bando day of a Murcian family: “The garden looked out over the city, leaving alone – not sad, because spring accompanies and gives splendor – the terraces where the alfalfa grows and the chard is already gleaned”. Pepita Jiménez, García Martínez’s widow, accompanied Tati to collect the award, which she raised to the sky visibly moved.

The second prize of these awards, which the Friends of the Huerta Museum have been awarding for 33 years, went to the Méndez Parada Military Parachuting School. The chief colonel of the Alcantarilla Air Base, José Alberto Llopis, was in charge of collecting it, who took the opportunity to invite “the entire Region” to the open day that will be held on the 22nd at the Air Force facilities.

The archaeologist and professor Daniel Serrano, who was appointed Adoptive Son of Alcantarilla before his death, was also honored with an award collected by his son José.

common traditions



The fourth prize went to Vicente Carrión, president of Coag in Cartagena. The farmer and rancher referred to the things in common that the Murcia orchard and the Cartagena field have in common, among which he highlighted the Patiño balls and the Galilean balls from the Pozo Estrecho, where he was born. The act, which was enlivened by the Group of Choirs and Dances of the Huerta Museum and the Folkloric Group of the City of Cartagena, was attended by authorities such as the vice president of the regional government, Isabel Franco; the mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía; deputies Juan Antonio Mata and Francisco Álvarez; the General Director of Tourism Competitiveness and Quality, Carlos Peñafiel; and the delegate councilor for Culture in Cartagena, Carlos Piñana.