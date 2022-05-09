After the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, Marvel fans are waiting for “Thor: love and thunder”, a tape that will end the story of the God of Thunder.

The recent trailer released on April 18 showed us Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. However, what was his reason? Taiki Waititi to bring back the character?

Mighty Thor in the “Love and thunder” trailer. Photo: Marvel Capture

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

The actress joined the MCU in 2011 with the tapes “Thor”, the character’s first solo film. He then returned toThor: the dark world”, However, the film was considered one of the worst in the entire Marvel franchise, which caused it to be thought that Portman had become disillusioned with the brand.

This changed at Comic-Con 2019, where Natalie was featured as part of the cast of “Thor: love and thunder” and was even seen with the Mjolnir, which confirmed his adaptation to Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman will return as Mighty Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but her role as Jane Foster in Marvel has been in doubt for several years. Photo: AFP

Why did Taika Waititi decide to bring Jane Foster back?

During an interview with the Empire media, the director of the film explained the reason that prompted him to bring the actress back to Marvel.

“I didn’t know we were going to use the story of the Mighty Thor character until we started working on the actual story…I was writing and it was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to bring Jane back into the story?’… You don’t want Natalie to come back and play the same character who’s running around with science gear. You know, while Thor is flying, she stays on Earth and says, ‘When is he coming back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure ”.

“Thor: love and thunder” is scheduled to be released on July 8 and aspires to be a box office success.