The Last Case of Benedict Fox it will also come out on PS5, as announced by publisher Rogue Games and development studio Plot Twist. It’s a side-scrolling action adventure, currently Xbox console exclusivebut also available for PC.

Unfortunately the PS5 version doesn’t have one yet release date official, but will boast several new features at launch: a completely revised combat system; changes to the platform system, graphical improvements; user interface improvements; improved enemy AI; modification of some puzzles; new gameplay features and much more.