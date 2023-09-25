The Last Case of Benedict Fox it will also come out on PS5, as announced by publisher Rogue Games and development studio Plot Twist. It’s a side-scrolling action adventure, currently Xbox console exclusivebut also available for PC.
Unfortunately the PS5 version doesn’t have one yet release date official, but will boast several new features at launch: a completely revised combat system; changes to the platform system, graphical improvements; user interface improvements; improved enemy AI; modification of some puzzles; new gameplay features and much more.
What about old versions?
It is not clear whether the innovations of the PS5 version will also be introduced on the Xbox and PC versions via a major update of some kind. Matt Casamassina, the CEO of Rogue Games, said regarding the new version of The Last Case of Benedict Fox: “Substantial and significant improvements have been made in terms of gameplay and graphics, which bring what was already an absolutely magnificent Metroidvania and extremely immersive to new levels on PlayStation 5.”
