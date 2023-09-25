Beast: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema Uno

Beast is the film broadcast this evening, Monday 25 September 2023, at 9.15pm. It is a 2022 thriller directed by Baltasar Kormákur, written by Jaime Primak Sullivan on a story by Ryan Engle. Let’s see the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film tells the story of a man, Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba), a widower with two teenage daughters, who decides to leave for South Africa, in memory of his deceased wife he met there. After long planning this trip together with his girls, Meredithe Norah (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries), Nate and his family finally manage to reach the game reserve, managed by an old friend of the doctor, Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley). , where they will stay in the following days. What was supposed to be a journey into memory and mourning, however, turns into a nightmare and a frightening fight for survival when a lion, having survived bloodthirsty poachers, begins to persecute them, now feeling threatened by humans.

Beast: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley, Leah Jeffries. Let’s see together the actors and the characters they play.

Idris Elba: Dr. Nate Samuels

Iyana Halley: Meredith Samuels

Leah Sava Jeffries: Norah Samuels

Sharlto Copley: Martin Battles

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Beast on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 25 September 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.