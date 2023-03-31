Soccer is lived with an unparalleled passion in the South American continent and the fans want to see their respective teams reach eternal glory and this represents being able to lift the Copa Libertadores de América. The best teams from all over South America participate in this, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Colombia. The best teams from each of these countries put this prestigious continental trophy on the line, second only to the UEFA Champions League in terms of importance at club level.
It should be noted that South American football has grown enormously in recent years, but mainly the focus is on the Argentine and Brazilian teams that are the stars of this tournament season after season. Obviously they have the best players at their disposal, but they also have an important possibility of acquiring renowned or important players who can give these teams a leap in quality. However, in almost every edition, there is a team from other countries that gets in the middle of this supremacy and can make a lot of noise, mainly, and in recent years, Independiente del Valle has been this team.
Year after year the differences have increased but teams from all over the continent want to keep the Eternal Glory that being able to lift this title represents. The tournament is one of the most complicated to play since rivals with a huge amount of distance between them can meet, so much more planning is needed, but there are also situations in which the stadiums are at a height above the level sea that makes it very difficult for the game to be normal.
Based on these circumstances, and many more, the Copa Libertadores is hard to win. These are their last 10 winners:
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Finalist
|
Result
|
2013
|
Atletico Mineiro
|
olympia
|
0-2, 2-0 (4-3)
|
2014
|
San Lorenzo
|
National
|
1-1, 1-0
|
2015
|
River
|
tigers
|
0-0, 3-0
|
2016
|
National Athletic
|
Valley Independent
|
1-1, 1-0
|
2017
|
Guild
|
lanus
|
1-0, 2-1
|
2018
|
River
|
Mouth
|
2-2, 3-1
|
2019
|
flamenco
|
River
|
2-1
|
2020
|
palmeiras
|
Saints
|
1-0
|
2021
|
palmeiras
|
flamenco
|
2-1
|
2022
|
flamenco
|
Atlético Paranaense
|
1-0
