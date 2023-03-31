“No, no…then I’m not coming. What do you say I come? Am I more noticeable if I come and stay away or if I don’t come at all? I come. I come and stand like this, near a backlit profile window, you tell me: “Michele, come on over there with us…” and I: “go, go, I’ll join you later…”. I come! See you there. No, I’m not going, I’m not coming, no. HI”.

I never imagined that Max Verstappen could bring me to mind Nanni Moretti in Ecce Bombo. He could look like any possible movie protagonist – Zorro, Hulk, Grendizer, you decide – but he didn’t. Michael no. The awkward university student, with his surreal relationships with his sister Valentina, with the girls and with his friends Mirko, Vito and Goffredo just not. And yet, Valerio Barretta in this analysis really describes us a sort of Michele transplanted into F1. Bored, looking for visibility. Who likes classic things. Who doesn’t want changes. Indeed, indecision here too: he really tells us “I hope there aren’t too many changes”. But what is the measure of acceptable change? When can we say that it is not “too much”? We don’t know. However, Max’s comment is ready: “Otherwise I won’t stay here long”. From the series “I come. See you there. No, I’m not going, I’m not coming, no. HI”.