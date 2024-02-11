The Argentine Under 23 team, directed by Javier Mascherano, qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11 in the French country, after winning on the last date of the Final Phase Brazil, which was eliminated.
The only thing the “Albiceleste” team needed to do was beat their classic rival to be able to access the big competition, since both a draw and a fall left them directly out, and they achieved it with a tremendous header from Luciano Gondou 76 minutes into the game, after a great center from Valentín Barco.
He 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament, which was held in Venezuela for the first time and where the 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, was the competition that placed the best teams on the continent in the Olympic Games: Argentina has already qualified with 5 points during the Final Phase, while the other classified will come from Paraguay (has 4 points) and Venezuela (has 1), who will face each other in moments in the last match of the contest.
This result had an extra pleasure for those led by Javier Mascherano, since by winning they not only got a ticket to Paris, but also left out the Brazilians, who depended on themselves to qualify.
Thiago Almada, captain and world champion, was the top figure of the Argentine team, which had Luciano Gondou as top scorer, and outstanding performances in Pablo Solari, Federico Redondo, “Equi” Fernández and Valentín Barco, among others. Will you play Lionel Andres Messi the Olympic Games? For now, the Masche boys have already done their thingqualifying in a very close tournament, where everything seemed to get complicated but the “Jefecito” boys pulled it off near the end.
#Argentine #team #Olympic #Games #beat #Brazil #qualified #left
