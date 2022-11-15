THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:57



The Civil Guard seized in San Pedro del Pinatar 4,360 kilograms of hashish that belonged to a criminal network led by the largest supplier of hashish in Spain, one of the most wanted drug traffickers internationally, who was arrested last year. La Benemérita has now completed the operation with the arrest of another ten people related to its organization and with the introduction of a total of large drug consignments.

Specifically, the detainees have been linked to 117,000 kilograms of hashish and 3,359 of cocaine, all in different apprehensions. In addition to the one in San Pedro del Pinatar, another of 1,355 kilograms of cocaine in Tangier (Morocco), 1,003 kilograms of hashish in France and another 15,000 kilograms of hashish in Huelva, all of them between June and October 2021.

On this occasion, actions have been carried out in cities such as Barcelona, ​​Almería, Ceuta and Málaga, the latter being where the Moroccan citizen AA, the right-hand man of the leader of this criminal group, was arrested in Barcelona in the aforementioned first phase. , FAA Both individuals are from the Moroccan coastal city of Al Hoceima, where they had known each other since childhood, beginning together with the arts of fishing and navigation, until they became the largest suppliers of hashish known over the years.

Only during the last months of 2021, it has been verified how they supplied more than 100 tons of hashish to different criminal organizations that operated in Spain. As far as logistics are concerned, they imported the narco-boats and the high-powered/displacement engines clandestinely from the Netherlands, introducing both into ships near the Portuguese coast, where they tuned up said vessels and activated them in the different routes of entry of the narcotic substance. These vessels were destined to spend several months sailing, carrying out continuous drug collections in Morocco to later carry out transfers or introduce them on the Spanish coasts.

This criminal group had a solid infrastructure in Dubai, the place from where all the activities of its economic network were directed. By way of example, it has been corroborated how they sent “mules” from that Emirate transporting watches of great economic value to Spain, the investigators having seized several of these pieces, some of them collector’s items and whose market value would reach prices higher than the €800,000.

In the same way, they would also have acquired several luxury yachts using this complex money laundering network, even using companies based in countries such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland or Turkey. In this sense, a holding company has been charged for these facts, which had not implemented any protocol, as a subject obliged to do so, to avoid the introduction of profits from drug trafficking in the legal economic circuit.