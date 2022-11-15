Toto Wolff at José Carlos Pace was not there, but he witnessed from home Mercedes’ first victory during the 2022 Formula 1 season, a one-two that had been missing for several months and, above all, the first victory since, occasionally , he started not following the team in every event of the World Championship.

A victory, that of Interlagos, which seemed to never come again, thus leaving the 2021 Constructors’ world champion team with a handful of flies in hand after years of unchallenged domination in the hybrid era of Formula 1.

The victory came thanks to George Russell, all softened by the second place of Lewis Hamilton. A useless double for this year, but which can act as a springboard towards 2023, the year in which Mercedes will have to return to fight regularly for success, without other interim and bankruptcy seasons like the one that will end in Abu Dhabi shortly less of a week.

At the end of the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, Wolff said he was happy with the result obtained, the result of the continuous development that the W13 was able to enjoy, but also that he didn’t expect an equally dominant single-seater in the last race at Yas Marina.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I think the performance is just the result of the sum of the innovations and development we’ve done on the W13, the good work done over the course of the season also on the power unit front and all of us together,” said Toto Wolff. “We’ve seen this good trend over the last three races. Are we back to dominating? No, we’re not.”

“I think Abu Dhabi is on paper a much more difficult track for us, also because we still have too much drag and we know why. But we also know why we’ve improved. If we know why we were so strong in Brazil? We don’t know.”

“During the season we had situations where we seemed to understand what our problems were, but then there were other setbacks. And obviously also tremendously difficult weekends like Spa-Francorchamps.”

“But the team never stopped believing that we were on the right track, while acknowledging that we didn’t always get everything figured out. This demonstrates the team’s mentality and values ​​and I’m really, really proud of the results we achieved,” concluded Toto Wolff.