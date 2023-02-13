The meeting of Arab administrative development ministers during the Arab Government Administration Forum, which is organized as part of the World Government Summit 2023 in partnership with the Arab Organization for Administrative Development in the League of Arab States, discussed efforts to accelerate digital transformation in the Arab region, and its importance in shaping the future of government administration.
Twenty-two ministers responsible for government development, administrative development and civil service in the Arab countries participated in the meeting, in addition to Dr. Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani, Director General of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development.
The meeting comes as part of efforts to enhance Arab coordination and exchange experiences on issues that contribute to promoting administrative development at the level of Arab governments. Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Vice President of the World Government Summit, confirmed that the ministerial meeting is a platform for ministers concerned with administrative development in Arab countries. To discuss the challenges and opportunities facing Arab administrative development and discuss ways to enhance cooperation to take advantage of future opportunities in the government sector, noting that the meeting is an opportunity for Arab ministers and officials to communicate with their counterparts, officials and international experts participating in the World Government Summit. Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi explained that digital transformation has become an important element in enhancing the competitiveness and development of governments, and a tool for achieving quantum leaps in the performance of institutions.
Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi said: “New technologies are re-changing the roles and functions of governments to suit future directions, and today we must employ technology in a rapid and effective way to design coherent and flexible digital governments, to make a positive impact on the joints of Arab government work, and to take advantage of the huge growth in the volume and diversity of data to improve the quality of the life of societies, and the service of economic development.” And the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future called for designing digital transformation programs with modern policies suitable for the millennium generation to enhance the readiness of government systems and seize the opportunities provided by digitization and make it an essential part of government design for the future.
For his part, His Excellency Dr. Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani, Director General of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, said, “The ministerial meeting of Arab administrative development ministers has become a major station for efforts to develop government administration in the Arab region and empower it with tools and solutions for the future, to bring about movement in the areas of administration and the development of government systems and services to serve the future of Arab societies.” This confirms its pivotal role and positive impact in supporting Arab efforts to improve government performance, promote digital transformation, and adopt new business models.
His Excellency Dr. Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani explained that there is no development without a strong government apparatus, pointing out that accelerating digital transformation in Arab governments requires increasing investment in digital infrastructure, developing human skills, and enhancing digital security and data protection.
Participants in the meeting discussed the outputs of the report “The State of Government Administration in the Arab World: Digital Transformation”, which was prepared by a group of Arab researchers in the fields of government development and digital transformation, with the aim of exploring the features of digital transformation and relying on advanced technology, and their role in developing Arab government work, and learning about Visions of government officials in the region of the current situation and their aspirations for the future.
Dr. Ayman El-Sherbiny, Head of Information and Communications Technology Policies at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), reviewed the Arab digital agenda, which aims to unify the vision related to digital development at the Arab level, and to set goals and objectives for each of the agenda’s axes to be achieved in a specific period of time.
It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit is organizing this year the Arab Government Administration Forum in its second session, among more than twenty specialized forums, the largest session of the summit since its launch ten years ago, in which more than 10,000 senior government officials, experts and private sector leaders participate And specialists in future fields, to anticipate and shape the features of the future of governments.
